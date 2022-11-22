After Woman Dies, Police Search for Wisconsin Man Accused of Targeting Victims on Dating Apps

The search has intensified for a man accused of targeting women on dating apps and then drugging and robbing them after one of his victims died this week, officials say.

According to NBC affiliate WTMJ, a 55-year-old woman apparently targeted by the suspect in the case suffered an “unknown medical emergency” and has since died.

Police in Racine issued a community alert this week about the suspect, identified as 52-year-old Timothy Olson.

Authorities say that at least three women have met Olson on dating apps and then been victimized by his alleged crimes. Police say that the women end up unconscious while in the suspect's company, and that he then robs them.

Olson has ties to both Wisconsin and to northern Illinois, according to Racine police.

According to WTMJ, a South Milwaukee bar owner says that a regular guest arrived at the establishment with Olson on Thursday. Police say that the two ordered drinks, and that the woman passed out just a few minutes later.

“We’ve never seen this guy here before,” Powers on 10th owner Joseph Braun said. “They each ordered a drink, she was in here, five minutes tops, and within that five minutes she was just standing there and she froze.”

A bartender called 911, according to WTMJ, and she was rushed to an area hospital, where she later died.

Braun says that the suspect said that he was “going to get her inhaler” and fled the scene.

Police say that Olson met another woman on a dating app in Racine, then drugged her and stole her credit card.

Federal officials are assisting with the search for Olson, who is described as standing 6-foot-3 inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

He has outstanding warrants for five counts of personal ID theft in Racine. He also sometimes uses the alias Tim Wilson.

Racine police say that if individuals have information on his whereabouts, or his online activities, that they can call 262-635-7756. Those who wish to remain anonymous can call 262-636-9330.