Wisconsin Police Issue Warning About Man Wanted For Victimizing Women He Met on Dating Apps

A man who police believe is behind a number of incidents in which women report going unconscious struck again last week, Racine police said.

Racine police have put out numerous warnings about a man they say has "met women on dating apps and victimizes them, resulting in financial loss." The most recent incident, which they say took place Thursday, marked the third woman to report falling unconscious in his presence.

"This is now the third woman that we know of, from other jurisdictions, who have ended up unconscious while being in Timothy Olson’s presence," Sgt. Kristi Wilcox with the Racine Police Department said in a release Monday.

Police identified 52-year-old Olson as a "wanted" person and said they are cautioning women in Racine County as they ask for the public's help in finding him.

According to authorities, Olson used dating sites under the alias Tim Wilson and has active felony warrants for five counts of felony personal ID theft and financial gain out of the Mount Pleasant Police Department.

"He also is known to frequent bars," an alert from Racine police states as the department said they they are seeking to speak with Olson about "a similar incident out of our jurisdiction."

According to authorities, Olson has ties to southeastern Wisconsin and northern Illinois.

He is described as standing approximately 6 feet, 3 inches tall and weighing around 250 pounds.

"If you have been victimized in this way or if you have any additional information about this incident the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit would like to speak to you. Any witnesses, or citizens with information, are urged to call the Racine Police Department Investigations Unit at (262) 635-7756," Racine police said in an alert Monday. "Those who wish to remain anonymous may contact Crime Stoppers by phone at (262) 636-9330, or through the Crime Stoppers app by using the p3 app."