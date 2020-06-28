Schiller Park

Man Wanted for Questioning in Fatal Schiller Park Bar Stabbing

Police are looking for 28-year-old Kasim Askar who is wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal stabbing at Chaser's Bar in Schilling Park

Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Schiller Park bar early Saturday morning.

Giovanny Arzate Pineda, 29, suffered a stab wound to his abdomen around 1:30 a.m. at Chaser’s Bar on the 4200 block of Old River Road in Schiller Park, according to a police report.

Pineda succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to police.

Police said they’re looking for Kasim Askar, 28, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Askar was last seen driving a silver 2015 Lexus with the Illinois license plate number BX91916, police said.

Local

today show Jun 22

Join #MyTODAYplaza for the Celebrate America Series

Will County Fair 2 hours ago

Officials Cancel Will County Fair Over Coronavirus Concerns

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schiller Park Police Department at (847) 671-8539.

This article tagged under:

Schiller Parkchasers bar
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us