Man Wanted for Questioning in Fatal Schiller Park Bar Stabbing

Police are searching for a man wanted for questioning in connection with a fatal stabbing at a Schiller Park bar early Saturday morning.

Giovanny Arzate Pineda, 29, suffered a stab wound to his abdomen around 1:30 a.m. at Chaser’s Bar on the 4200 block of Old River Road in Schiller Park, according to a police report.

Pineda succumbed to his injuries and was later pronounced dead at Lutheran General Hospital in Park Ridge, according to police.

Police said they’re looking for Kasim Askar, 28, who is wanted for questioning in connection with the fatal stabbing.

Askar was last seen driving a silver 2015 Lexus with the Illinois license plate number BX91916, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Schiller Park Police Department at (847) 671-8539.