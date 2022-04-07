Man Stabbed, Robbed at CTA Station in South Loop

A 26-year-old man was stabbed during a robbery at a CTA Green Line station in South Loop Wednesday night.

The man was on the platform about 10 p.m. at the Green Line station, 12 E. Cermak Rd., when three suspects approached him and demanded his property, Chicago police said.

He attempted to fight them off and was stabbed in the arm by one of the suspects, police said.

After taking his belongings, the man fled the scene, police said. He then realized he had been stabbed and self-transported to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was in good condition.

Area Three detectives are investigating.