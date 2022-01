A man was shot to death early Saturday morning while driving in Brighton Park on the Southwest Side.

The man, 33, was driving in the 4200 block of South Archer Avenue about 5:15 a.m. when an SUV pulled alongside him and someone inside opened fire, striking him in the head, Chicago police said.

He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released yet.

No one was in custody.