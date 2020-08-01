Man Shot to Death, 4 Hurt at Austin Party: Police

Detectives are questioning two people after a shooting that left a man dead and four other people injured Saturday in Austin on the West Side.

They were at a backyard party at 12:37 a.m. in the 100 block of North Laporte Avenue when someone started shooting into the yard, according to Chicago police.

A 23-year-old man was shot multiple times and taken to West Suburban Medical Center in Oak Park, where he died, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the death.

A 32-year-old man was shot in the left thigh and taken to West Suburban in good condition, police said. Another man, 18, was hit in the left forearm and abdomen and taken to Mount Sinai Hospital in good condition.

An 18-year-old woman was shot three times in the buttocks while another woman, 28, was hit in the left leg, police said. Both were taken to Stroger Hospital in good condition.

Officers in the area heard the gunshots and detained two males who were fleeing the scene, police said. A weapon was recovered and they are being questioned by detectives.