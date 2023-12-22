Man shot and killed during fight at suburban Wheaton bar

Police were investigating on Friday after a man was shot and killed during an altercation with a fellow customer at a Wheaton bar, according to authorities.

The shooting was reported at around 8:45 a.m. at Rosie O'Reilly's Bar, 0N131 Gary Ave.

The bar's owners said the argument started over leftover pizza between the victim -- a regular -- and three first-time customers.

"One minute they’re hugging, next minute they’re arguing and then the guy went to get his gun," owner John Dwyer said.

The argument then spilled out onto the front deck where shots were fired. Rosie O'Reilly's owners showed NBC Chicago footage recorded by another bar patron that showed one man pulling out a gun and firing two shots into the air.

The video ended before the fatal shot was fired. Authorities haven't released the name of the man who was shot and killed, but bar employees said he was a father of two - with one on the way.

"He was just, you know, a nice guy," owner Theresa Dwyer said. "Come in and visit with people. Sometimes there was, you know, teasing back and forth and stuff. But life is life.”

The Dwyers said the suspected gunman stayed at his pickup truck until police responded to the scene.

"I've always said this could happen anywhere, anytime, for the smallest of reasons and this is a prime example," John Dwyer said.

Police were continuing to investigate what led up to the shooting on Friday night.