Man Killed in Shootout With Concealed Carry Holder Outside Bucktown Home: CPD

A man was killed late Wednesday evening in a shootout with a licensed concealed carry holder in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was sitting on the steps of his home around 11:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Wolcott when he heard a "loud noise" coming from the street.

The man walked to the curb and witnessed two men under a vehicle, police said.

When the men realized they were being watched, authorities said they crawled out from underneath the car, drew their weapons and began shooting at the man.

The man, who has a concealed carry license, drew his own firearm and opened fire, striking one of the men in the neck. The second man then fled the scene.

The man shot in the neck, who was 25 years old, was taken from the scene to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The 44-year-old man was not injured in the shooting and police said an investigation remained ongoing.