Bucktown

Man Killed in Shootout With Concealed Carry Holder Outside Bucktown Home: CPD

A man was killed late Wednesday evening in a shootout with a licensed concealed carry holder in Chicago's Bucktown neighborhood, authorities said.

According to police, a 44-year-old man was sitting on the steps of his home around 11:15 p.m. in the 2900 block of North Wolcott when he heard a "loud noise" coming from the street.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The man walked to the curb and witnessed two men under a vehicle, police said.

When the men realized they were being watched, authorities said they crawled out from underneath the car, drew their weapons and began shooting at the man.

Local

Kyle Rittenhouse 18 mins ago

Key Points in Kyle Rittenhouse's Testimony During His Murder Trial

Kyle Rittenhouse 1 hour ago

Kyle Rittenhouse Trial Live: More Witnesses Expected as Defense Wraps Its Case

The man, who has a concealed carry license, drew his own firearm and opened fire, striking one of the men in the neck. The second man then fled the scene.

The man shot in the neck, who was 25 years old, was taken from the scene to Illinois Masonic Medical Center where he was pronounced dead.

Police said a weapon was recovered from the scene.

The 44-year-old man was not injured in the shooting and police said an investigation remained ongoing.

This article tagged under:

Bucktownconcealed carry illinois
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us