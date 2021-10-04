Man Killed in Police Shooting in Gresham

A man was shot and killed in a shooting involving Chicago police Monday morning in Gresham on the South Side.

Paramedics responded around 7:40 a.m. to 78th and Carpenter streets and found a man in his 30s who died from a gunshot wound, Chicago Fire Department spokesman Larry Merritt said.

Our redesigned local news and weather app is live! Download it for iOS or Android — and sign up for alerts.

A woman was transported in good condition to a hospital, but it was unclear how she was injured, Merritt said.

Ephraim Eaddy, spokesman for the Civilian Office of Police Accountability, said investigators were headed to the scene.

A Chicago police spokesman did not immediately have details.