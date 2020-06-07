Man Killed, 3 Critically Injured in Near West Side Shooting

A man was killed and three others were critically injured during a shooting early Sunday in the Near West Side, according to Chicago police.

Officers responded to a report of shots fired at around 2:29 a.m. in the first block of S. Seeley Avenue. Upon arrival, police found a 29-year-old man on the ground unresponsive with multiple gunshot wounds to his chest, police said.

He was taken to Stroger Hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. The Cook County medical examiner’s office has not released details about the fatality.

Three other men were shot at the same location and transported themselves to Stroger Hospital as well. A 28-year-old was shot in the back and two 29-year-olds were shot in the chest. Each victim is in critical condition, according to police.

The victims have not been cooperative with investigators, according to police.

Area 3 Detectives are investigating, police said.