Man in critical condition after being pulled from lake near Ohio Street Beach

A man was rescued from Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach on Thursday evening.
Officials responded to the area in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive for a report of a person in the water and pulled a 22-year-old man from the lake, Chicago fire officials said.
He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.
No other information was available.
