Near North Side

Man in critical condition after being pulled from lake near Ohio Street Beach

By Sun Times Wire

siren
KXAS

A man was rescued from Lake Michigan near Ohio Street Beach on Thursday evening.

Officials responded to the area in the 600 block of North Lake Shore Drive for a report of a person in the water and pulled a 22-year-old man from the lake, Chicago fire officials said.

He was taken to Northwestern Memorial Hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, officials said.

No other information was available.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

Near North Side
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us