Man impersonating police officer assaulted teen girls in suburban Park Ridge, authorities say

Police in north suburban Park Ridge say an unknown man impersonated a police officer, approached teenage girls and then assaulted them on two separate occasions.

The first incident occurred Wednesday night at South Seminary and Touhy avenues, according to a news release from the Park Ridge Police Department. Two teenage girls were walking near the intersection when a man approached them and questioned why they were out past curfew, authorities said. During the conversation, the individual grabbed the buttocks of one of the teens and offered to walk them home, police stated.

A separate incident occurred at around 12:15 a.m., when two different teens were walking in the area of Courtland and Albion avenues. A man approached, allegedly identified himself as a police officer, and asked the girls if they knew why they were out past curfew. He then asked the grabbed the buttocks of one of the girls, police said.

Anyone with information on the incidents is asked to call the Park Ridge Police Department Investigations Division at 847-318-5305.