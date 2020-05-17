Man Hit on I-290 After Stopping to Help at Crash Scene

A 26-year-old Waukegan man was injured Sunday in a hit-and-run on Interstate 290 near Tri-Taylor on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the man stopped to help a vehicle that was involved in a roll-over crash in the center lane of I-290 near Western Avenue. After the man stopped, he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene, according to Illinois State police.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

The right two lanes of I-290 were closed for an investigation, state police said. All lanes were re-opened approximately 20 minutes later.