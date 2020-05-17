I-290

Man Hit on I-290 After Stopping to Help at Crash Scene

The car then fled the scene, police said

crash generic
NBC 5 News

A 26-year-old Waukegan man was injured Sunday in a hit-and-run on Interstate 290 near Tri-Taylor on Chicago's Near West Side, authorities said.

At approximately 3:30 a.m., the man stopped to help a vehicle that was involved in a roll-over crash in the center lane of I-290 near Western Avenue. After the man stopped, he was struck by another vehicle that fled the scene, according to Illinois State police.

The man was taken to a local hospital with non-life threatening injuries, state police said.

Local

coronavirus illinois 28 mins ago

Illinois Reports 1,734 Additional Coronavirus Cases, 51 Deaths Related to Virus

coronavirus illinois 56 mins ago

Illinois Coronavirus Updates: State Looks to New Ways to Enforce Stay-at-Home Order

The right two lanes of I-290 were closed for an investigation, state police said. All lanes were re-opened approximately 20 minutes later.

Copyright CHIST - SunTimes

This article tagged under:

I-290Chicago
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Health U.S. & World NBCLX
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us