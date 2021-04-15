Man Found Strangled to Death in Lawndale Apartment

A 44-year-old man was found strangled to death Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Police are investigating a homicide after the man was found unresponsive in an apartment about 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago police said.

Get the answer to your most-asked COVID vaccine questions on our mobile NBC 5 Chicago app. Download it here for iOS or Android.

Autopsy results determined he was assulted and died of strangulation and multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet released his name.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.