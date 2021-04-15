lawndale

Man Found Strangled to Death in Lawndale Apartment

An investigation is underway after a man was found strangled to death in Lawndale.

A 44-year-old man was found strangled to death Wednesday in Lawndale on the West Side.

Police are investigating a homicide after the man was found unresponsive in an apartment about 12:30 a.m. in the 1400 block of South Saint Louis Avenue, Chicago police said.

Autopsy results determined he was assulted and died of strangulation and multiple blunt force trauma, according to the Cook County medical examiner’s office.

The medical examiner’s office has not yet released his name.

No one is in custody as area detectives investigate.

