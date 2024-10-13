Man fires shots at would-be robber in West Loop: Police

Chicago police are investigating after a man fired shots at a would-be robber in the Fulton Market District Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 200 block of North Morgan at approximately 1:41 a.m. when a man got out of a Ford SUV and pointed a weapon at him, announcing a robbery.

The victim in the case then pulled out a weapon and fired multiple shots at the assailant, who fled the scene, according to police.

At this time, it is not believed the suspect was struck by gunfire. No one is in custody in connection with the incident.

Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate.