Chicago Police

Man fires shots at would-be robber in West Loop: Police

By NBC Chicago Staff

A blue police siren is shown on a dark background.
NBC Chicago Staff

Chicago police are investigating after a man fired shots at a would-be robber in the Fulton Market District Sunday morning.

According to authorities, a 24-year-old man was standing on a sidewalk in the 200 block of North Morgan at approximately 1:41 a.m. when a man got out of a Ford SUV and pointed a weapon at him, announcing a robbery.

📺 24/7 Chicago news stream: Watch NBC 5 free wherever you are

The victim in the case then pulled out a weapon and fired multiple shots at the assailant, who fled the scene, according to police.

At this time, it is not believed the suspect was struck by gunfire. No one is in custody in connection with the incident.

Area Three detectives are continuing to investigate.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter.

This article tagged under:

Chicago Police
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters TV Schedule Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us