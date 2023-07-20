Man fired shots at ambulance with patient inside in Logan Square: police

A man was arrested after he fired at an ambulance with a 79-year-old patient inside because it would not get out of his way in Logan Square Wednesday night, police said.

The man, 39, got out of a white Acura in the 2600 block of North Hamlin Avenue about 9:30 p.m. and began shouting at the Chicago Fire Department ambulance to move, according to police.

Paramedics then heard someone banging on the ambulance and then something that sounded like fireworks as the man fired several shots into the back doors of the ambulance, according to a police report.

The man fled in the Acura but was pulled over by police shortly afterward and was taken into custody, police said. A loaded handgun and at least two spent shell casings were found inside the car, the report said.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

The paramedics did not realize the ambulance had “multiple bullet holes” in the back doors until they finished their medical run at St. Mary’s Hospital.

The man, who does not have a valid firearm owner identification card or concealed carry license, was on parole for an aggravated battery with a firearm conviction, according to Illinois Department of Corrections records.