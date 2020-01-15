Irving Park

Man Fatally Stabbed in Irving Park; Suspect in Custody

Police said they found the man lying on the sidewalk with stab wounds to the stomach on the Northwest Side

By cst wire

A person is in custody after a man was found stabbed to death Tuesday in Irving Park on the Northwest Side.

About 3:45 a.m., officers responded to the 3700 block of North Sacramento Avenue, and found Jasinto Ortiz, 38, lying on the ground, Chicago police and the Cook County medical examiner’s office said.

He was pronounced dead at the scene.

Police said he lived in Belmont Central.

The person believed to have stabbed him remained on the scene and was taken into custody, police said.

Area North detectives are investigating.

