Man Fatally Shot While Driving in Little Village, Police Say

A man was killed in a shooting Monday in Little Village on the Southwest Side.

He was driving a gray SUV about 9:15 a.m. in the 3400 block of West 26th Street when someone fired shots at his vehicle, striking him multiple times, Chicago police said.

The 34-year-old crashed into a parked car after the shooting, police said. He was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

No arrests have been reported. Area Four detectives are investigating.

At least 14 other people have been killed and 88 wounded in shootings across Chicago over the long Fourth of July holiday weekend.