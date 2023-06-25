Man fatally shot in suburban Elgin Sunday morning, police say

Authorities in suburban Elgin are seeking a suspect after a man was shot and killed early Sunday morning, police say.

According to officials, officers were called to the 200 block of South Aldine Street at approximately 1:04 a.m. Sunday for reports of a shooting.

When officers arrived, they discovered a man that had been shot multiple times.

The victim was taken to an area hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Police believe the shooting was an isolated incident, and there is no ongoing threat to the community at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is encouraged to call police at 847-289-2600, or to text a tip to 847411 with the acronym “ELGINPD” at the beginning.