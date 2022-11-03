Man Killed in Garfield Park Drive-By, Hours After Vigil Held For Mass Shooting

A man was killed in a drive-by shooting late Wednesday night in East Garfield Park on the West Side.

Just before midnight, the man, 38, was standing on the street in the 3400 block of West Lake Street when a dark car approached him and someone from inside opened fire, Chicago police said.

He was struck in the head and was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was pronounced dead, police said. His name hasn’t been released.

The fatal shooting comes just hours after the Chicago neighborhood held a vigil for those injured in a drive-by mass shooting Monday that injured at least 14 people, including 3 children.