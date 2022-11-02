‘When Children Are Shot, a Line Has Been Crossed': Community Leaders Respond to Garfield Mass Shooting

Chicago community and faith leaders along with 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin and other elected officials are continuing to press for answers after a drive-by mass shooting Monday in the city's Garfield park neighborhood injured at least 14 people, including 3 children.

“When children are shot a line has been crossed”, said Rev. Marshall Hatch, who pastors the New Mt Pilgrim Church in the west Garfield community. “Forward information to police and give up the shooter, that’s the only honorable thing to do."

“This madness occurred just steps away from my church. I can’t believe how out of control the violence is in Chicago. stated Pastor Parks, who heads a congregation located within walking distance of where the shooting took place. "Something has to give.”

At 10 a.m. Wednesday, Revs. Park, Hatch, and other community and faith leaders will hold a press conference near the scene of the crime and ask residents to assist in capturing the people responsible.

Later Wednesday evening, at 6 p.m., 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin will hold a prayer vigil in response to the shooting.

Tuesday, Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot posted a statement to Twitter "urging" state legislature to act.

"Last night's shooting reminds us that there are too many weapons of war available to criminals," the statement read in part. "We must have a statewide ban and I urge the legislature to act."

Officials have not indicated what kind of gun was used in the incident. However, during a press conference Monday evening, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said the shooting unfolded in a matter of seconds.

"It begins and is over by 3 seconds," Brown said. "The car is pulling out and driving by, and shooting randomly, really, into the crowd."

According to officials, three of the 14 shooting victims were children. The youngest victim, a 3-year-old boy, was last listed in serious condition, police said.

The incident took place at approximately 9:30 p.m. while a group was gathered near the intersection of California and Polk, Chicago Police Supt. David Brown said during a press conference Monday night.

Many at the location were gathered for vigil, 28th Ward Ald. Jason Ervin says.

According to officials, the shooting occurred when a dark colored SUV drove past the group. Police say two unidentified people from inside the vehicle quickly opened fire on the crowd, injuring at least 14 people. The vehicle then fled the scene, driving Southbound.

Authorities say the gunshot victims range in age from 3 to 56 years old. All were transported to nearby hospitals in various conditions.

The three child victims — an 11-year-old female, 13-year-old male and a 3-year-old male — were all last listed in serious condition, according to police. Two adult victims — a 56-year-old female, and a 51-year-old male — were also last listed in serious condition.

Six of the adult victims, ranging in age from 31 to 47, were last listed in good condition.

Two of the adult victims, a 48-year-old male and a 37-year-old male, were last listed in critical condition.

According to police, another gunshot victim, a female, whose age is unknown, was transported to a nearby hospital unknown condition.

Officials also say an additional victim, an adult female, was struck by a vehicle as she attempted to flee the scene. She was transported to a nearby hospital and last listed in fair condition.

Supt. Brown on Monday said that while a police investigation is currently in its early stages, officials do have pod video of the incident.

"We know it's a drive-by, we know it happens in just a few seconds," Brown said.

Officials have not determined a motive, and no one is in custody. Brown did indicate, however, that retaliation is a concern.

"We always worry about retaliation, obviously," Brown said Monday. "But we don't know enough about this conflict yet," he said, adding that more police resources would be added to the area as the investigation unfolds.

Police are offering a $15,000 reward for any information that leads to an arrest and conviction. Tips can be submitted anonymously at cpdtip.com.

According to Chicago police, at least 32 shootings took place over the weekend, resulting in 35 shooting victims.