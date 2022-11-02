Prayer Vigil Held For Victims of Halloween Mass Shooting in Garfield Park

An emotional prayer vigil was held Wednesday evening for the 14 victims of a mass shooting in East Garfield Park on Halloween evening.

For six-year-old Duke, it's easy to explain what's wrong in his neighborhood.

"Because kids are shooting. Kids are shooting kids,” Duke said.

His mother, Charlene Davis, grew up in Garfield Park and lost her brother to gun violence in 1994. The frequent violence has affected her son, Davis tells NBC 5.

“Every time he hears a firecracker he thinks it’s a gunshot. He telling me, ‘Mom, get down get down’”

Duke joined his grandmother and his mother at the scene of Monday’s mass shooting at the intersection of California Avenue and Polk Street for the vigil Wednesday night, a block from where Charlene once lived.

The Halloween gathering where children as young as 3 years old were shot was a vigil for a sick family member who recently died. For the organizer of the event, the tragedy sparks frustration and anger.

"I’m hurt and I’m angry. I’m frustrated. The kids have to go through this and they're traumatized. My little cousin had to go through surgery," she said.

No one is in custody for the shooting. There's a reward of up to $15,000 for information leading to charges and an arrest as police continue to investigate.