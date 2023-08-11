Man dies after being shot inside car with 8-year-old, flips car while fleeing shooting

A man has died after he was shot inside a car with an 8-year-old boy and then flipped his car while fleeing the shooting late Thursday in the Chatham neighborhood on Chicago's South Side.

The 26-year-old was sitting in his car with the 8-year-old just before midnight at a gas station in the 100 block of East 87th Street when three people began shooting at them, Chicago police said.

The man tried fleeing the scene after he was shot, but he struck a parked car and flipped his vehicle while in the 8300 block of South State Street, police said.

He was taken with unspecified gunshot wounds to University of Chicago Medical Center, where he died, according to police.

The boy was not injured, but he was taken to Comer Children’s Hospital as a precaution, where he was listed in good condition, police said.

No arrests have been made.