Park Forest

Man Dead, Teen Injured After Park Forest Shooting

The teen suffered unspecified "serious injuries," according to authorities

A man is dead and a teen boy was hurt after a shooting incident in suburban Park Forest on Thursday afternoon.

According to Park Forest police, officers responded to reports of a shooting in the 23400 block of South Western Avenue at approximately 4 p.m. Thursday. When officers arrived, they found an unidentified 22-year-old man with a gunshot wound to his head, and a teen boy with serious injuries.

Both were taken to area hospitals. The man, who is from Chicago but hasn’t been identified by police, was pronounced dead, and the boy is still receiving treatment.

The South Suburban Major Crimes Task Force and Illinois State Police are assisting Park Forest police with the investigation, according to a press release.

No additional details were immediately available.

