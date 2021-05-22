expressway shooting

Man Critically Injured in Stevenson Expressway Shooting: Police

The victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

A 35-year-old man sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the Stevenson Expressway, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the interstate near Pulaski Road.

Don't miss local breaking news and weather! Download our mobile app for iOS or Android and sign up for alerts.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

Local

indiana lottery 44 mins ago

Indiana Lottery Sees Big Ticket Sales Jump Amid Pandemic

2 hours ago

CHICAGO'S FORECAST: Slight chance of storms on Sunday

At 6:30 p.m., all southbound lanes of the expressway remained closed while police continued to investigate.

Additional information about what led up to the shooting hasn't been released.

The incident marked Saturday's second shooting on a Chicago expressway. A 27-year-old man was shot and killed on the Eisenhower Expressway while driving on the ramp to Austin Boulevard.

This article tagged under:

expressway shootingStevenson Expresswaychicago expressway shootings
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey Health U.S. & World NBCLX Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps
Contact Us