Man Critically Injured in Stevenson Expressway Shooting: Police

A 35-year-old man sustained injuries in a shooting Saturday afternoon on the Stevenson Expressway, authorities said.

The shooting was reported at 5:15 p.m. on the interstate near Pulaski Road.

The victim suffered critical injuries and was taken to Mount Sinai Hospital, police said.

At 6:30 p.m., all southbound lanes of the expressway remained closed while police continued to investigate.

Additional information about what led up to the shooting hasn't been released.

The incident marked Saturday's second shooting on a Chicago expressway. A 27-year-old man was shot and killed on the Eisenhower Expressway while driving on the ramp to Austin Boulevard.