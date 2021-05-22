Man Killed in Eisenhower Expressway Shooting on West Side

A man was fatally shot on the Eisenhower Expressway Saturday on the West Side, state police said.

The 27-year-old was westbound on Interstate 290 about 12:07 a.m. on the ramp to Austin Boulevard when someone fired shots from another vehicle, Illinois State Police said.

The man was pronounced dead at a hospital, state police said.

A 29-year-old man who was riding in the vehicle suffered minor injuries, state police said. A third passenger, a 19-year-old man, was not injured.

The ramp to Austin was closed for hours as authorities investigated.