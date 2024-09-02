Man critically injured in stabbing on CTA Red Line train in Uptown

A man is in critical condition after he was stabbed on a CTA Red Line train in the Uptown neighborhood on Monday.

According to Chicago police, the 37-year-old man became involved in a verbal altercation with another individual onboard a train at approximately 1:13 p.m. Monday.

The suspect then pulled out a sharp object and stabbed the victim multiple times, according to police. The victim fled the train when it stopped at Wilson and then was transported from the 4700 block of North Broadway to an area hospital.

Police say the victim was listed in critical condition, and the suspect remains at-large at this time.

Area Three detectives are investigating the stabbing, according to police.