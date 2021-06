A man was critically hurt after a fire broke out Sunday morning in a high-rise in the Loop.

The blaze started after 4 a.m. in the building in the 200 block of East Wacker Drive, according to Chicago fire officials.

A man was transported to an area hospital in critical condition, officials said.

No other injuries have been reported.

The fire was put out just before 5 a.m., according to officials.