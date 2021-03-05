Man Convicted in 1997 Killing of Toddler Moves From Crystal Lake to Englewood

A convicted murderer, who was released from prison last week after serving half of his sentence for sexually assaulting and killing a toddler in 1997, has moved from Crystal Lake to Chicago's Englewood neighborhood, according to law enforcement records.

Cayce Williams walked out of the Dixon Correction Center Feb. 25, approximately halfway through the 48-year prison sentence he was handed in 2006.

In 1997, Williams was arrested and charged with sexually assaulting and killing 20-month-old Quortney Kley. The 47-year-old was released early after serving the mandatory minimum sentence.

Last week, when he was released from prison, Williams registered as a sexual predator with the McHenry County Sheriff's Office, with an address in unincorporated Crystal Lake.

As of Friday, Williams was said to be living in Chicago's Englewood neighborhood.