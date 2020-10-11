Palatine

Man Charged With Sexually Abusing Child in Suburban Palatine

A Chicago man has been charged with sexually abusing a young relative in northwest suburban Palatine.

Shamarlo T. Turnage, 30, is charged with one count of aggravated criminal sexual abuse, according to a statement from Palatine police.

Turnage is accused of abusing a family member between 13 and 17 years old at a Palatine home, police said. He was taken into custody Oct. 7 and ordered held on $100,000 bail during a hearing the next day at the Rolling Meadows Courthouse.

If Turnage is able to post bond, he will be placed on electronic home monitoring and will be prohibited from having any contact with the victim or any minors, police said. He lives in Homan Square on Chicago’s West Side.

His next court date is scheduled for Oct. 23.

