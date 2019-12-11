Man Charged in Murder of Little Village Nurse

A 19-year-old man has been charged in connection with the shooting death of 32-year-old Frank Aguilar in Chicago’s Little Village neighborhood.

According to Chicago police, Armando Lopez was charged by detectives in connection to the murder on Wednesday, and will make his first court appearance Thursday morning.

Just before 11:30 p.m. on Nov. 12, Aguilar was walking in the 3700 block of West 32nd Street when someone in a gray SUV opened fire, striking him in the chest.

He was transported to Mount Sinai, where he was later pronounced dead.

On Nov. 15, police spotted the vehicle wanted in connection with the shooting and pursued the suspects. Illinois State Police then spotted the car on Interstate 94, and ultimately the vehicle crashed into another car near the intersection of 75th Street and Lafayette Avenue.

Lopez was one of two people taken into custody after the chase.

Aguilar had been hired as a nurse at Misericordia Heart of Mercy Hospital in March, a job that he had been seeking for years. His family says that he was walking in his scrubs and had a laundry basket in his hands when he was gunned down.

“He was my lighthouse. My guide,” his uncle Joshua Alcazar said.

Officials at Misericordia describe Aguilar as an “outstanding young man,” and expressed shock after his death.

“Everyone liked working with him. He was kind and compassionate. He was so excited about his new role as a nurse. He will be deeply missed,” administrator Denise Tigges said in a statement.