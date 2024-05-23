Man charged in fatal stabbing of co-worker at West Loop City Winery

Note: The video in the player above is from a previous report.

A 41-year-old man has been charged in the fatal stabbing of a co-worker at City Winery in Chicago's West Loop early Wednesday evening, officials announced.

Clarence Johnson, of Bellwood, has been charged with first-degree murder after he allegedly stabbed his co-worker, 47-year-old Francois Reed-Swain, who later died at Stroger Hospital.

The stabbing at the popular restaurant and venue occurred shortly before a scheduled performance from Chicago-based R&B artist Danny Boy.

The singer had just finished his soundcheck when the show was abruptly canceled after the stabbing occurred.

“I’m just kind of praying for the families. It’s something that’s unfortunate. Something that’s constantly happening in the city of Chicago," Danny Boy told NBC Chicago's Evrod Cassimy.

Officials said the man was stabbed multiple times with a knife at around 5 p.m. at City Winery, in the 1200 block of West Randolph Street.

According to authorities, Reed-Swain sustained multiple lacerations to the back and chest and was taken to Stroger Hospital in critical condition, where he was later pronounced dead.

Johnson was taken into custody at the scene, police said.

The circumstances surrounding what led up to the stabbing are currently unknown as Area Three detectives investigate the incident.

Michael Dorf, the founder and CEO of City Winery, released the following statement:

“Our heart goes to the family. We are in a bit of shock ourselves.”

Dorf told NBC Chicago that attendees for Wednesday night's scheduled show will either receive a refund or the show will be rescheduled.

According to Dorf, counselors were available for City Winery employees on Thursday, while the business remained closed.

Johnson is scheduled to appear in court Friday for a detention hearing.