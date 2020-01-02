Man Arrested at State Police District HQ With Guns, 2,400 Rounds of Ammunition in Vehicle

A Minnesota man is facing drugs and weapons charges after three handguns, a rifle and nearly 2,500 rounds of ammunition were found in his vehicle in the parking lot of a downstate Illinois State Police district headquarters.

Just after 1 p.m. Thursday, a man drove into the restricted parking area of the Illinois State Police District 10 headquarters in Pesotum, according to authorities. The driver of the vehicle was confronted by a trooper, and while the pair were talking, the trooper noticed that the driver had a handgun.

The driver refused to provide identification to the trooper, became angry, and began to speak incoherently to the trooper.

The driver was removed from the vehicle and was arrested, police said.

An inventory of the vehicle found three handguns, a rifle, multiple magazines and approximately 2,400 rounds of ammunition. The man, identified as 38-year-old Jeffrey Heard of Pipestone, MN, has a valid Minnesota concealed carry permit.

Heard is now facing charges of possession of a firearm on state-supported property, possession of a controlled substance, and possession of cannabis.

State police do not believe that Heard was targeting law enforcement, or that the man intended any harm to law enforcement officials.

The incident remains under investigation.