Man, 9-year-old girl shot near Uptown school, Chicago police say

A man and a 9-year-old girl were injured in a shooting outside a school on Friday afternoon in the Uptown neighborhood on Chicago's North Side, police said.

The shooting was reported at around 3:25 p.m. near North Winthrop Avenue and West Winona Street, outside William C. Goudy Public School. According to police, two victims were standing near the sidewalk when they were struck by gunfire.

A 45-year-old man was shot in the arm and taken to an area hospital in good condition, police said. A second victim, a 9-year-old girl, sustained a graze wound to the calf and was also said to be in good condition.

No one was in custody late Friday. Detectives were continuing to investigate.

Goudy Principal Bill Yeh sent the following letter to parents regarding the shooting:

Dear Goudy Parents and Staff,

Safety is always my top priority, which is why I am writing to notify you of a situation that occurred earlier today. This afternoon, after the school day had ended, we received a report that shots had been fired near our school building. In response, we placed our school on lockdown. The Chicago Police Department responded to our school and gave us the all-clear to lift the lockdown later in the afternoon once it was safe to do so. The CPS Office of Safety and Security was also notified. All of our students and staff members are safe.

Please know that we take situations like this very seriously to ensure the safety of our school community. Some members of our community may have witnessed this situation. If your child has voiced any fears or concerns to you about this matter, please let us know so we can provide them with social-emotional support. We will continue striving to provide all students with a positive learning environment where they can reach their full potential. If you have any questions, please contact me directly.

Sincerely,

Principal Yeh