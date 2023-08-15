entertainment

Madonna's upcoming Chicago concert dates rescheduled

The pop icon will now come to Chicago more than six months earlier than expected

tlmd_madonna_purple
Getty Images for Gucci

Madonna's 2024 Chicago concert dates have been rescheduled, according to an announcement on social media from the United Center.

After previously being scheduled to perform at the United Center on August 8 & 9, 2024, Madonna will now perform in Chicago more than six months earlier, on February 1 & 2, 2024.

According to the United Center, all previously purchased tickets for the August dates will remain valid for the new show dates.

Feeling out of the loop? We'll catch you up on the Chicago news you need to know. Sign up for the weekly Chicago Catch-Up newsletter here.

"The Celebration Tour" will premiere overseas with a four-night stay in London beginning on Oct. 13. Her first U.S. date is slated for Dec. 13 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The tour is scheduled to conclude on April 24, 2024, with a fourth and final performance in Mexico City.

This article tagged under:

entertainment
Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings NBC Sports Chicago Investigations NBC 5 Responds Submit a tip Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Bears Chicago Blackhawks LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
About NBC Chicago Our News Standards Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us