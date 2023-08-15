Madonna's upcoming Chicago concert dates rescheduled

Madonna's 2024 Chicago concert dates have been rescheduled, according to an announcement on social media from the United Center.

After previously being scheduled to perform at the United Center on August 8 & 9, 2024, Madonna will now perform in Chicago more than six months earlier, on February 1 & 2, 2024.

All previously purchased tickets will be valid for new dates. Ticketholders should check email for details.



According to the United Center, all previously purchased tickets for the August dates will remain valid for the new show dates.

"The Celebration Tour" will premiere overseas with a four-night stay in London beginning on Oct. 13. Her first U.S. date is slated for Dec. 13 at Brooklyn's Barclays Center.

The tour is scheduled to conclude on April 24, 2024, with a fourth and final performance in Mexico City.