Madonna to reschedule North American tour, including dates in Chicago

Following a health scare that landed her in an intensive care unit, legendary recording artist Madonna announced on social media that she’s planning to reschedule the remainder of the North American leg of her Celebration Tour to focus on getting back to full health.

In a post Monday, the singer said that she is grateful for the love and support of her fans, and that while she “hates to disappoint anyone,” she is planning to reschedule her tour dates in North America.

“My focus now is my health and getting stronger and I assure you, I’ll be back with you as soon as I can!,” she said. “The current plan is to reschedule the North American leg of the tour and to begin in October in Europe.”

Madonna’s tour included two dates in Chicago on Aug. 9 and 10 at the United Center. The first show was sold out and the second show still had tickets listed for sale, according to her website.

The United Center has not yet confirmed new dates for the tour, and no further information was immediately available.

The European leg of her Celebration Tour was set to kick off on Oct. 14 at London’s O2 Arena, the first of four consecutive sold-out shows.

Earlier this year, Madonna was hospitalized due to a "serious bacterial infection" that landed her in an intensive care unit. She returned home after several days, and told fans she was "feeling better" after her hospitalization.