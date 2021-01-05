Macy's to Leave Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue

Macy's announced Tuesday the company will close its storefront in Water Tower Place on Michigan Avenue.

"After careful consideration, Macy’s has decided to close our Water Tower Place location. This closure is part of the company’s strategy to right-size its store fleet, announced in early 2020," Macy's said in a statement.

Macy's said the company contacted store associates Tuesday morning concerning the closure. Workers who were unable to be placed at a nearby Macy's store will be eliable for severance, the company added.

Macy's announced a clearance sale will begin this January and will run for about eight to 12 weeks.

Chicago's State Street Macy's location, along with storefronts in Old Orchard, Oakbrook, Woodfield, Orland Park and Hawthorn Court, will remain open, the company said.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot said Macy's Water Tower decision came even before the coronavirus pandemic fully hit the area.

"We've known that Macy's has been struggling," she said. "We have reached out to them ... repeatedly over the course of the last year to offer whatever supports that we can, but the reality is, as you've seen, whether it's Macy's, whether it's Sears, whether it's Kmart, whether it's other long-standing big box-retailers, the consumer preferences and buying has simply changed. And it's been a struggle for lots of different retailers to be able to adapt to this new economy."

Ald. Brian Hopkins of the 2nd Ward said Macy's leaving would be "a devastating loss."

"It’s going to be a hole in Water Tower Place," Hopkins said. "It’s going to be a challenge to bring in a new tenant and fill that [space]."

Rich Gamble, chairman of the Magnificent Mile Association, said in an August press conference that Macy's absence would be a loss.

"Sure, if Macy's leaves Water Tower, that will be a significant significant blow," Gamble said. "I'm sure the folks at Water Tower are looking at trying to attract as many other prospective folks to lease their spaces there."

Macy's announced the company will close 45 of its department stores by the middle of this year, CNBC has learned.

The closures are part of a previously announced plan by Macy's to shut 125 locations by 2023, which the retailer outlined last February.

"As previously announced, Macy's is committed to rightsizing our store fleet by concentrating our existing retail locations in desirable and well-trafficked A and B malls," a spokeswoman told CNBC in a statement.

"To that end, we announced several store closures today that align to the guidance we provided in February 2020," she said. "These closures bring us closer to achieving the right mix of mall-based stores."