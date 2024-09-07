Macaulay Culkin to reminisce about ‘Home Alone' alongside screening of movie in upcoming tour

As the seasons begin to change, those that are already looking ahead to Christmas are in luck, with the unique opportunity to reminisce about a classic film with one of the starring actors.

That's exactly what's happening this year with the iconic 1990 film "Home Alone," as then-child actor Macaulay Culkin is set to embark on a 14-city tour in the weeks leading up to Christmas to discuss the movie following a screening.

The tour stops will include a "special screening" of the movie, followed by a moderated interview and audience Q&A with Culkin.

During the tour stops, Culkin is expected to delve into his experiences on the set of the film, his favorite memories from filming the movie and how he feels the movie became cemented as a holiday classic.

Additionally, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for each show, with those including a personal post-show photo opportunity with Culkin.

Culkin's tour will include a stop in Rosemont at the Rosemont Theatre on Dec. 6, with more information on that show found here.

Below is a full list of tour dates for "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin":

Nov. 30 - Buffalo, New York

Dec. 1 - Erie, Pennsylvania

Dec. 3 - Louisville, Kentucky

Dec. 4 - Evansville, Indiana

Dec. 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana

Dec. 6 - Rosemont, Illinois

Dec. 7 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin

Dec. 8 - Detroit, Michigan

Dec. 10 - Akron, Ohio

Dec. 11 - Johnstown, Pennsylvania

Dec. 12 - Reading, Pennsylvania

Dec. 13 - Newark, New Jersey

Dec. 14 - Wallingford, Connecticut

Dec. 15 - Medford, Massachusetts

More information on the tour can be found here.