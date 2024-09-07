Rosemont

Macaulay Culkin to reminisce about ‘Home Alone' alongside screening of movie in upcoming tour

The tour will include a stop in Rosemont

By NBC Chicago Staff

Macaulay Culkin as Kevin McAllister in the 1990 movie "Home Alone."
20th Century Studios

As the seasons begin to change, those that are already looking ahead to Christmas are in luck, with the unique opportunity to reminisce about a classic film with one of the starring actors.

That's exactly what's happening this year with the iconic 1990 film "Home Alone," as then-child actor Macaulay Culkin is set to embark on a 14-city tour in the weeks leading up to Christmas to discuss the movie following a screening.

The tour stops will include a "special screening" of the movie, followed by a moderated interview and audience Q&A with Culkin.

During the tour stops, Culkin is expected to delve into his experiences on the set of the film, his favorite memories from filming the movie and how he feels the movie became cemented as a holiday classic.

Additionally, a limited number of VIP tickets will be available for each show, with those including a personal post-show photo opportunity with Culkin.

Culkin's tour will include a stop in Rosemont at the Rosemont Theatre on Dec. 6, with more information on that show found here.

Below is a full list of tour dates for "A Nostalgic Night with Macaulay Culkin":

  • Nov. 30 - Buffalo, New York
  • Dec. 1 - Erie, Pennsylvania
  • Dec. 3 - Louisville, Kentucky
  • Dec. 4 - Evansville, Indiana
  • Dec. 5 - Indianapolis, Indiana
  • Dec. 6 - Rosemont, Illinois
  • Dec. 7 - Milwaukee, Wisconsin
  • Dec. 8 - Detroit, Michigan
  • Dec. 10 - Akron, Ohio
  • Dec. 11 - Johnstown, Pennsylvania
  • Dec. 12 - Reading, Pennsylvania
  • Dec. 13 - Newark, New Jersey
  • Dec. 14 - Wallingford, Connecticut
  • Dec. 15 - Medford, Massachusetts

More information on the tour can be found here.

