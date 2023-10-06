Lucky Lotto player wins $400,000 on scratch-off ticket sold in Homewood

While there was no winner in Wednesday's $1.2 billion Powerball drawing, one Illinois resident still got very lucky this week with the lottery.

A Frogger Instant Ticket sold at the ExxonMobil gas station at 17500 Dixie Highway in Homewood netted one lucky player $400,000, less than a month after the ticket debuted at retail locations.

For selling the ticket, the gas station is awarded a bonus of 1% of the total winnings, or $4,000.

According to the Illinois Lottery, the win on the Frogger scratch-off isn't the first time this Homewood gas station sold a big winner to a lucky player.

In May 2017, the gas station sold a winning Lucky Day Lotto ticket worth $600,000, earning the retailer a $6,000 bonus.

Big prizes are up for grabs this weekend, with a $360,000,00 jackpot in Friday's Mega Millions drawing and a massive $1.4 billion jackpot in Saturday's Powerball drawing.