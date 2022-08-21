Loyola CTA Plaza Renamed After Sister Jean to Celebrate Her 103rd Birthday

Sister Jean, long-time chaplain of the Loyola basketball teams, celebrated her 103rd birthday on Sunday, and a large group of officials, dignitaries and supporters gathered to pay a special tribute to her.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot and Illinois Gov. J.B. Pritzker were on hand to celebrate her birthday, and her big gift this year was having the plaza outside of the Loyola stop on the CTA Red Line renamed in her honor.

Pritzker, who spoke at the ceremony, paid tribute to Sister Jean in a social media post.

“You are a role model to us all, inspiring us to love our neighbors and build strong communities,” he said. “I’m thrilled to be a part of your 103rd birthday celebration, and to officially unveil the Sister Jean CTA Plaza. She is an exemplary Illinoisan, and has devoted her life to service. Here’s to 103 and many more!”

Stay informed about local news and weather. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android and pick your alerts.

Sister Jean: you are a role model to us all — inspiring us to love our neighbors and build strong communities. I’m thrilled to be a part of your 103rd birthday celebration and to officially unveil the Sister Jean CTA Plaza. pic.twitter.com/eHm4tK4THI — Governor JB Pritzker (@GovPritzker) August 21, 2022

As we celebrate #SisterJean103 we come together to rename the Loyola CTA plaza after our beloved Sister Jean among friends, neighbors, and community leaders. pic.twitter.com/uuHc5HHlCu — Loyola University Chicago (@LoyolaChicago) August 21, 2022

Sister Jean was hired by Loyola in 1991, and has served as the chaplain for the Ramblers men’s basketball team since 1994.

Since then she has gained significant notoriety, hitting the national stage in 2018 when the Ramblers reached the Final Four of the men’s basketball tournament for the first time in more than 50 years.

She received an honorary doctorate in 2016, and has been honored in a wide variety of ways, including with her own bobblehead in 2011.