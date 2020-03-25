Love Is Blind

‘Love is Blind’ Casting for Single People in Chicago

The Netflix dating show is looking for people to participate in its second season

By Molly Walsh

Cameron Hamilton, left, and Lauren Speed in a scene from the romance reality series "Love is Blind."
Netflix via AP

The dating scene might seem a bit slow lately. Luckily, the new Netflix-original dating show "Love is Blind" is here to help.

The reality show is currently casting for singles living in Chicago to be a part of its second season.

The show tries to match people based solely on emotional connection. Singles try to find a partner without ever seeing what they look like. Plus, it's ideal for social distancing.

The casting call requires applicants to be 21-years-old or older. Interested singles can apply at loveisblind.castingcrane.com.

