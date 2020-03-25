‘Love is Blind’ Casting for Single People in Chicago

The dating scene might seem a bit slow lately. Luckily, the new Netflix-original dating show "Love is Blind" is here to help.

The reality show is currently casting for singles living in Chicago to be a part of its second season.

The show tries to match people based solely on emotional connection. Singles try to find a partner without ever seeing what they look like. Plus, it's ideal for social distancing.

The casting call requires applicants to be 21-years-old or older. Interested singles can apply at loveisblind.castingcrane.com.