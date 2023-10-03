You can now get an iconic Chicago ‘Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza' — but not for long

A very Chicago-style pizza is coming back -- but not for long.

Last fall, famous Chicago food joints Lou Malnati's and Portillo's combined forces and debuted a specialty Italian Beef deep dish pizza in an effort to make "the most iconic Chicago-style pizza ever created."

According to a spokesperson, the pie "quickly became Lou Malnati's highest-selling limited time pizza in its 52-year history."

Lucky for Chicago food lovers, the pizza is back by popular demand and currently available to ship nationwide or for take-home baking at any of Lou Malnati's restaurants in Chicago, Phoenix, Indianapolis or Milwaukee, a press release said.

“When we created the Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza in partnership with Portillo’s last fall, we knew the pairing of our legendary deep dish recipe and ingredients along with Portillo’s slow-roasted Italian beef, au jus and peppers was a culinary hit, but we never anticipated it would take off as one of the most buzz worthy and sought after pizzas we’ve ever made,” Lou Malnati's owner Marc Malnati said in the release.

The nine-inch pizza, available with either Portillo's homemade sweet peppers or hot giardiniera, features Malnati's signature buttery pizza crust, plum tomatoes and Wisconsin mozzarella topped with Portillo's slow-roasted, thinly-sliced Italian Beef, the release said.

“The Lou Malnati’s x Portillo’s Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is the stuff of icons – we simply had to bring it back,” Portillo’s President & CEO Michael Osanloo said in the release. “Whether you like your Italian Beef with hot giardiniera or with sweet peppers, there is something for everyone in the marriage of our brands.”

According to officials, the pizza will be available for a limited time only.