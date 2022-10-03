Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza Combines 2 Chicago Classics. Here's Where You Can Get One

A combination that screams Chicago perhaps unlike any other, Italian Beef Deep Dish Pizza is the latest creation of two iconic - and local - restaurant chains.

Available only online, the new, unique pizza features Lou Malnati's flaky, buttery pizza crust, vine ripened plum tomatoes and Wisconsin cheese, along with Portillo's slow-roasted, thin-sliced Italian beef, according to a news release.

Before it's shipped right to your doorstep, the pizza is "flash frozen" to preserve its freshness, once the pie comes out of the oven.

Michael Osanloo, president and CEO of Portillo's, in a news release described the pizza as "pure Chicago deliciousness."

"...When we tasted the Italian Beef Deep Dish for the first time, we knew we had created something special," he stated. "We can’t wait for our fans and fans of all-things Chicago across the country to taste it for themselves.”

There are options, too, for those who prefer things on the sweeter side or those who enjoy food with a kick to it. The pizza comes with either sweet peppers or hot giardiniera - whatever you choose.

Pizzas can be ordered through TastesofChicago.com online for a limited time, and will be shipped directly to you.

Two pizzas, with either hot giardiniera, sweet peppers or one of each, cost $72.99, and shipping is included.

The pies can be shipped in packs of two, four or six or bought in combination with other Portillo's items, including Italian beef sandwiches and the restaurant chain's signature chocolate cake.