Lou Malnati's brings back popular heart-shaped pizzas for limited time

This Valentine’s Day, Lou Malnati’s is once again looking to spread the love.

The popular Chicago pizza chain known for its deep-dish once again serving up its beloved heart-shaped pizzas in celebration of Valentine's Day.

The heart-shaped pizzas are sized for two people and will be sold every day in February.

“We believe in dishing out the love all month long and Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to gather with friends and family and bring people together to share Lou Malnati’s heart-shaped pizzas” Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's, said in a press release. “As many Windy City fans can attest, the best way to a foodie’s heart is through their stomach and nothing says I love you more than our legendary deep dish.”

And the love doesn't stop there.

The restaurant is partnering with Feeding America to donate $1 for every heart-shaped pizza to local food banks. Each $1 donation helps provide 10 meals to people in need, the agency said.

The restaurant will also donate a pizza to a local Chicago-area food pantry with every purchase of a Spreading Hearts package through Tastes of Chicago.

The Spreading Hearts package includes:

One heart-shaped 9-inch Lou Malnati's deep dish pizza

One heart-shaped 9-inch Lou Malnati's chocolate chip cookie

Two tiny pewter (gray tin) hearts with the words ‘Spreading Love’ on the sides

The heart-shaped pizzas are available in-store at restaurants and are available for shipping, take-out and delivery.

For more information about Lou Malnati’s, click here.