Food & Drink

Lou Malnati's brings back popular heart-shaped pizzas for limited time

The popular Chicago pizza chain known for its deep-dish once again serving up its beloved heart-shaped pizzas in celebration of Valentine's Day, but the special will last beyond just the holiday

By Kiersten Riedford

Lou Malnati's Pizzeria

This Valentine’s Day, Lou Malnati’s is once again looking to spread the love.

The popular Chicago pizza chain known for its deep-dish once again serving up its beloved heart-shaped pizzas in celebration of Valentine's Day.

The heart-shaped pizzas are sized for two people and will be sold every day in February.

“We believe in dishing out the love all month long and Valentine’s Day is a perfect time to gather with friends and family and bring people together to share Lou Malnati’s heart-shaped pizzas” Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati's, said in a press release. “As many Windy City fans can attest, the best way to a foodie’s heart is through their stomach and nothing says I love you more than our legendary deep dish.”

And the love doesn't stop there.

The restaurant is partnering with Feeding America to donate $1 for every heart-shaped pizza to local food banks. Each $1 donation helps provide 10 meals to people in need, the agency said.

The restaurant will also donate a pizza to a local Chicago-area food pantry with every purchase of a Spreading Hearts package through Tastes of Chicago.

The Spreading Hearts package includes:

  • One heart-shaped 9-inch Lou Malnati's deep dish pizza
  • One heart-shaped 9-inch Lou Malnati's chocolate chip cookie
  • Two tiny pewter (gray tin) hearts with the words ‘Spreading Love’ on the sides

The heart-shaped pizzas are available in-store at restaurants and are available for shipping, take-out and delivery.

For more information about Lou Malnati’s, click here.

This article tagged under:

Food & Drink
