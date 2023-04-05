Food & Drink

On National Deep Dish Pizza Day, Lou Malnati's Launches Efforts For a Deep Dish Emoji

The iconic Chicago pizzeria is lobbying for an official deep-dish pizza emoji

By Lauren Stewart

Wednesday is National Deep-Dish Pizza Day, and Lou Malnati's knows the perfect way to celebrate.

The iconic Chicago-area pizza chain is lobbying for an official deep-dish pizza emoji. Currently, there is only a thin crust pizza emoji available for texters.

“America is more than one style of pizza, and Americans deserve more than just a N.Y. slice to express themselves,” said Marc Malnati, owner of Lou Malnati’s, in a statement.

“Whether in our restaurants or shipped nationwide, we serve millions of deep dish lovers every year. It’s time we give these fans their own icon and identity with a new emoji to express our deepest pizza-preciation,” the statement said.

If you're a part of #DeepDishNation, Lou Malnati’s has launched a national petition where fans can show their support.

Pizza enthusiasts can visit DeepDishEmoji.com, vote for their favorite emoji design, then sign the official petition on Change.org.

Once it is closed, the votes and the petition will be used to formally propose that Unicode Consortium add the winning design to the universal emoji keyboard.

For more information about Lou Malnati’s, visit their website.

