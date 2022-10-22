It's fall - the time of year when corn mazes, apple orchards and hayrides are all too popular. And who can forget about pumpkin picking?!

If you're looking to score that perfect pumpkin, you may be in the right place.

Illinois is actually the top pumpkin producer out of all U.S. states, according to data from the U.S. Department of Agriculture. The department said Illinois harvested the largest share of U.S. pumpkins in 2020.

So, if you're looking to get your hands on the plump crop, there sure are plenty of farms to pick from, including many in the Chicago area.

Here's where you can go to find pumpkins and all sorts of other fall activities:

Goebbert's Farm and Garden Center

Open through Oct. 31, the pumpkin patch also officers other fall activities, including an animal farm, a corn stalk maze and wagon rides.

Located at 40 W. Higgins Rd. in South Barrington, the patch is open from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Jack's Pumpkin Pop Up

Axe-throwing, corn mazes, gem mining and all of the best fall treats are some of the fall festivities Jack's Pumpkin Pop Up offers throughout the season. The pop up also boasts 10,000 pumpkins, as well as three full bars with specialty fall cocktails, seasonal beers and spiked seltzers.

Located at 1261 W. LeMoyne Ave. in Chicago's Goose Island, the pop up is open 4 to 10 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, 4 to 11 p.m. Fridays, 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays until Oct. 30.

Richardson Adventure Farm

The farm opened Sept. 10, welcoming visitors to explore its 28-acre maze billed as the largest in the world and additional autumn attractions, including pumpkin picking, wagon rides and campfires.

Located at 909 English Prairie Rd. in Spring Grove, the farm is open 3 to 9 p.m. Thursdays, 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and noon to 9 p.m. Sundays until Oct. 30.

Roth Pumpkin Patch

While pumpkins are the patch's main attraction, it also offers a bundle of family-friendly activities, such as hay rides, play houses and slides.

Located at 1811 W. Jefferson St. in Morton, the patch is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Mondays through Saturdays and 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sundays until Oct. 31.

Bengston's Pumpkin Fest

The pumpkin farm opened Sept. 16, welcoming guests throughout October. In additional to picking pumpkins, the farm has a variety of rides, tractor rides, a haunted barn and a petting zoo.

Located at 13341 W. 51st St. in Homer Glen, the patch will be open 11 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekdays and 9 a.m. to 7:30 p.m. weekends.

Sonny Acres Farm

Sonny Acres kicked off its Fall Fest celebration Sept. 17, which will wrap up Oct. 31. Visitors can partake in an array of fall activities, including picking pumpkins, riding a haunted hayride and savoring sweet treats.

Located at 29W310 North Ave. in West Chicago, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Sundays.

Abbey Farms

From Sept. 17 to Oct. 30, Abbey Farms will host pumpkin pickings, live music, a corn maze, various rides and other attractions.

Located at 2855 Hart Rd. in Aurora, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays.

Odyssey Fun Farm

Odyssey Fun Farms gives guests the chance to pick pumpkins, cruise on hay rides and feed animals at its petting zoo, among other activities.

Located at 18900 Oak Park Ave. in Tinley Park, the farm will be open 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily.

Didier Farms

Didier Farms celebrates harvest season with farm animals, wagon rides and, of course, pumpkins.

Located at 16678 W. Aptakisic Rd. in Lincolnshire, the farm is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Oct. 30.

The Pumpkin Wagon

With over 40 varieties of pumpkins, The Wagon Farm also produces corn shocks, broom corn, potted mums, straw bales and other fall staples.

Located at 12N860 U.S. 20 in Kane County, the farm is open 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. daily until Oct. 31.

