Jack's Pumpkin Pop Up Returns to Goose Island For 5th Year

Axe-throwing, corn mazes, gem mining and all of the best fall treats are returning to Goose Island this fall for a fifth year as part of Jack's Pumpkin Pop Up.

The festival kicks off on Sept. 22, spanning over two acres on Goose Island in a space filled of fall festivities. In addition to a plethora of activities for the kids, the pop up also features three full bars with specialty fall cocktails, seasonal beers and spiked seltzers.

In addition to the city's largest corn maze and countless unique photo opportunities for the family, the pop-up offers fortune tellers and carnival games while boasting over 10,000 pumpkins as part of the pumpkin patch.

The pop-up will be open from Sept. 22 through Halloween on the following schedule:

Monday through Thursday: 4 p.m. to 10 p.m.

Friday: 4 p.m. to 11 p.m.

Saturday: 11 a.m. to 11 p.m.

Sunday: 11 a.m. to 10 p.m.

The entrance to the pop-up will be located at 1261 West LeMoyne Avenue. Individual tickets are on sale for $22, although family and group packages are available.

According to organizers, the pop-up will also be entirely cashless, so make sure to bring a credit or debit card if you plan to attend. Apple Pay will also be accepted.

More information on this year's Jack's Pumpkin Pop Up can be found here.