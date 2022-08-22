‘World's Largest' Corn Maze Prepares for Seasonal Debut in Illinois Suburb

A corn maze billed as the largest in the world recently unveiled that a popular film franchise will be the inspiration behind its design for the fall season in suburban Spring Grove.

Richardson Corn Maze, located approximately 65 miles from downtown Chicago, will devote its 28-acre field to commemorating 60 years of "James Bond" movies.

Visitors can wander among the range of actors that have brought the British secret agent to life across 27 films throughout the maze's 10-mile trail.

From a bird's-eye view, the corn maze will display 007 actors Roger Moore, Timothy Dalton, Sean Connery, Daniel Craig and Pierce Brosnan, as well as the iconic casino in Monaco that set the stage for several films, and the spy's car of choice, an Aston Martin.

The farm is set to open Sept. 10, welcoming visitors to explore its maze and additional autumn attractions, including pumpkin picking, wagon rides and campfires.

The farm will run Thursday through Sunday until Oct. 30.

On Thursdays, the farm will be open from 3 to 9 p.m., then from 10 a.m. to 11 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. On Sundays, the farm will operate from noon until 9 p.m.

Admission will be $16 for children between the ages of 3 to 12, and $18 for individuals 13 and up. Children 2 and under will be admitted for free.

More information can be found on the farm's website.