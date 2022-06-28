illinois primary election

Live Election Results: Illinois Governor

The race for Illinois governor has shaped up to be another battle of the billionaires.

Incumbent Gov. J.B. Pritzker is running for a second term and faced one opponent in the Democratic primary while six candidates vied for the GOP nomination in the November general election.

Who did residents vote for in the Democratic and GOP races?

Track live results for these top primary election contests in the below modules throughout the night on Election Day and in coming days. Results will begin populating after the polls close at 7 p.m.

Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

Find the latest vote totals for other Illinois races here.

  • Governor – Democrat

    % reporting

    • Beverly Miles

      0%

      0

    • JB Pritzker

      0%

      0

  • Governor – Republican

    % reporting

    • Darren Bailey

      0%

      0

    • Gary Rabine

      0%

      0

    • Jesse Sullivan

      0%

      0

    • Max Solomon

      0%

      0

    • Paul Schimpf

      0%

      0

    • Richard Irvin

      0%

      0

Illinois primary 60 mins ago

Live Illinois Primary Election Results: How to See the Latest Totals as Polls Close

Illinois Secretary of State 29 mins ago

Live Election Results: Illinois Secretary of State Race

This article tagged under:

illinois primary electionIllinois Governorillinois primary election 20222022 Illinois Governors Raceillinois governor race
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us