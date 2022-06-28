Illinois Secretary of State

Live Election Results: Illinois Secretary of State Race

Illinois will soon have a new secretary of state for the first time in 24 years - but who will the final candidates be?

If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state in the Illinois primary election, you can find the latest vote totals after the polls close at 7 p.m.

  • Secretary of State – Democrat

    % reporting

    • Alexi Giannoulias

      0%

      0

    • Anna Valencia

      0%

      0

    • David Moore

      0%

      0

    • Sidney Moore

      0%

      0

  • Secretary of State – Republican

    % reporting

    • Dan Brady

      0%

      0

    • John Milhiser

      0%

      0
Illinois' primary Election Day is June 28. Get the NBC Chicago app for iOS or Android for the latest voters' guide and results.

First elected in 1998, Secretary of State Jesse White announced in 2019 that he planned to retire at the end of his record sixth term. White is the longest serving secretary of state in Illinois history and has been Illinois’ top vote-getter in four of the last five election cycles in which he was on the ballot, handily winning each race by roughly 30 points or more.

The secretary of state’s office is tasked with tracking millions of drivers and vehicles, registering corporations and lobbyists, as well as overseeing the state archive, library and Capitol, among other responsibilities – generating billions in revenue and employing thousands of state workers.

Four Democrats and two Republicans have lined up to try and succeed White, most touting plans to modernize the technology of the office and strengthen ethical oversight.  

Local

Illinois primary 49 mins ago

Live Illinois Primary Election Results: How to See the Latest Totals as Polls Close

Illinois primary 13 hours ago

Illinois Primary Election 2022: How and Where to Vote Near You on Election Day

More on how to get live results for the biggest races in Illinois here.

This article tagged under:

Illinois Secretary of StateSecretary of StateIllinois primaryJesse Whiteillinois primary election
Coronavirus Pandemic Local Weather Weather Alerts School Closings Investigations NBC 5 Responds Entertainment Traffic Sports Chicago Baseball Chicago Football Chicago Hockey LX News Health U.S. & World Making A Difference Chicago Today
Submit a Consumer Complaint Submit Photos and Video Contests Newsletters Our Apps Cozi TV
Contact Us