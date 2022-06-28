Live Election Results: Illinois Secretary of State Race

Illinois will soon have a new secretary of state for the first time in 24 years - but who will the final candidates be?

If you want to track election results as they roll in from around the state in the Illinois primary election, you can find the latest vote totals after the polls close at 7 p.m.

First elected in 1998, Secretary of State Jesse White announced in 2019 that he planned to retire at the end of his record sixth term. White is the longest serving secretary of state in Illinois history and has been Illinois’ top vote-getter in four of the last five election cycles in which he was on the ballot, handily winning each race by roughly 30 points or more.

The secretary of state’s office is tasked with tracking millions of drivers and vehicles, registering corporations and lobbyists, as well as overseeing the state archive, library and Capitol, among other responsibilities – generating billions in revenue and employing thousands of state workers.

Four Democrats and two Republicans have lined up to try and succeed White, most touting plans to modernize the technology of the office and strengthen ethical oversight.

